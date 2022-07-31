A Warren County grand jury has returned an indictment against a man accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law.
Issac A. Johnson, 55, of Bowling Green, was formally charged with murder in the death of Eddie A. Thompson, 54, of Bowling Green.
The indictment accuses Johnson of intentionally causing Johnson's death by shooting him with an AR-15.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office investigated the May 27 incident at a Walnut Creek Court apartment.
Deputies responding to a report of a shooting encountered Thompson with a gunshot wound to his right hip.
Thompson was taken to The Medical Center, where he died May 30.
“The victim stated he was shot by his brother-in-law, and witnesses supported his statement,” WCSO Detective Robert Smith said at a preliminary hearing in June in Warren District Court.
Johnson agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement, and he reportedly told investigators he had received two phone calls on May 27 from his son that Thompson was drunk and belligerent.
After the second call, Johnson went to his sister's home with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle, Smith testified in June.
Johnson reported taking the rifle out of his trunk and carrying it with him into the home, where Thompson and others were in the living room.
“In his words, a negligent discharge occurred,” Smith said.
During the preliminary hearing in June, Smith testified that law enforcement had been to Thompson's residence earlier in the year in response to a reported disturbance, resulting in Thompson's arrest on misdemeanor charges.
Thompson had reported drinking two pints of whiskey over the course of the day before the deadly incident, Smith testified.
The detective said Thompson had been found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent, above the legal limit for drivers.
Smith testified in June that Johnson was cooperative during the police interview.
Johnson is due to appear for arraignment Monday in Warren Circuit Court. He is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
