A Bowling Green man accused of shooting his neighbor over loud music has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury.
Edward Wayne Bowden, 52, was formally charged last week with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Bowden is accused of shooting Marvin Russell multiple times during an argument Feb. 11, as well as firing at a car carrying Russell and his girlfriend, Bryanna Green, as it left the area of Plano Richpond Road where the argument took place.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident after being contacted by Green, who reported that Russell had been shot in the face.
Green drove Russell to Bowling Green Fire Department Station 6 off Scottsville Road. Russell was then flown to a hospital in Nashville, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and released.
As Russell was being driven to get medical care, Bowden called 911 from his home on Plano Richpond Road.
“Bowden said he had a confrontation with his neighbor and shot him,” Detective Robert Smith of the sheriff’s office testified during a preliminary hearing last month.
Bowden claimed to have acted in self-defense during the confrontation with Russell, which Smith testified came about because of an argument over loud music coming from Russell’s vehicle.
Smith testified that Bowden told law enforcement that just before the shooting, he and Russell were arguing and Russell told Bowden to get off his property and that he could kill Bowden.
Russell was wounded in the right cheek and the left elbow, and police believe Russell was wounded while sitting in the moving vehicle by a round that broke a rear window and struck him between the spine and his right shoulder.
Bowden remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.
He has a pending case against him in which he is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Those charges relate to a 2016 incident, also investigated by the sheriff’s office, in which Bowden is accused of firing shots at his son during an argument.
