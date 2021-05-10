A grand jury returned five indictments Wednesday against a Bowling Green man, including one charging him in an incident in which shots were fired at an occupied house.
Joshua L. Elamon, 35, is charged in one indictment with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and a count of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
The charges stem from a Sept. 30 incident investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
A man reported that shots were fired at his Shannon Drive residence while he and his two children were inside, court records said. City police responded and found the house had been struck three times, including by a round that entered the living room, according to an arrest citation.
Officers recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.
The man named Elamon as a suspect, telling police Elamon had previously threatened him.
“I was assigned to the case and spoke with (the man), who stated the specific threat, only hours before the shooting, was, ‘Don’t go to sleep tonight, you won’t wake up’ or something similar,” BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in an arrest citation.
Police stopped Elamon on Oct. 3 in a separate incident for traffic violations, and an officer searched a metal box with a combination lock in the back seat and found two handguns, according to court records.
Elamon claimed the firearms belonged to his sister, and he was arrested on charges that resulted in a second indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, license to be in possession, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card and no or expired registration plates.
Police questioned Elamon about the shots fired incident, and he denied owning any firearms, according to an arrest citation.
Shell casings collected from the Shannon Way location were compared to test rounds fired by police from the guns seized in the traffic stop, resulting in a possible match between one of the seized guns and the recovered casings, court records said.
On Nov. 2, Elamon was arrested by city police on the attempted murder charges.
At the time, Elamon admitted threatening the man over a conflict involving the man’s girlfriend but denied involvement in the shots fired incident, court records said.
A third indictment charges Elamon with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and no or expired registration plates, while the remaining two indictments charge him with possessing firearms as a convicted felon.
Elamon, who remains in the Warren County Regional Jail, is set to be arraigned Monday on all counts in Warren Circuit Court.
