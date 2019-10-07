A Bowling Green man charged in an August stabbing is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
Rueben Joe Campbell, 45, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Campbell, who is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $5,000 cash bond, is accused of stabbing Alvin Puckett on Aug. 8 at Campbell's apartment on East 12th Avenue.
The Bowling Green Police Department said Campbell and Puckett were intervening in a fight involving their girlfriends.
Puckett and his girlfriend were visiting the apartment when a physical altercation broke out between the two women.
Campbell produced a hatchet while attempting to stop the fight, a police report said, and Puckett then intervened to get the hatchet away from Campbell.
“During this struggle (Puckett) sustained a deep laceration to a finger and several small lacerations on his wrist that appear to be defensive wounds,” Campbell’s arrest citation said.
As Campbell and Puckett became entangled, Campbell pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed Puckett in the ribs, requiring him to go to an area hospital for treatment of a punctured lung, according to court records.
Campbell later came to BGPD headquarters with an attorney and provided a statement to police.
“Campbell does not deny producing the hatchet or stabbing the victim,” his arrest citation said. “Campbell did say that he felt threatened by the victim, and (Puckett) verbally threatened to harm him just prior to the stabbing.”
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while first-degree wanton endangerment is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The persistent felony offender charge can potentially enhance any penalty Campbell receives should he be convicted.
