A Bowling Green man accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation to a website for jigsaw puzzle lovers has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
A three-count indictment returned Wednesday against James Darrell Shelton charges him with transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Shelton, 65, was arrested July 8 after an FBI investigation into a series of images posted last year on a Denmark-based website known as Jigidi.
A federal criminal complaint filed this month said an administrator for the website reported to the Danish National Police Sept. 28 that a user on Jigidi uploaded 10 pictures containing child pornography to the site between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28.
Jigidi promotes itself as a “free online community for jigsaw puzzle lovers from all over the world,” and the site enables users to upload pictures and create and share puzzles.
“The images appeared to be a combination of professionally photographed child pornography and homemade child pornography,” an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint said.
Another photo uploaded to the site July 14, 2020, showed an adult male at a baseball game with a female child sitting on his lap.
Using comparisons to available social media and driver’s license photos, investigators identified the man in the photo as Shelton, the complaint said.
That photo, as well as the pornographic images, were uploaded from the Jigidi user account “jimmygothondabike.”
The website administrator provided law enforcement with an email address associated with the user’s Jigidi account.
Further investigation enabled police to link the email address to Shelton and also discover an address and phone number associated with Shelton.
Open source research for the email address connected to the Jigidi account yielded a Facebook page for Shelton that showed pictures of him and a female child “very similar” to the photo uploaded to Jigidi by “jimmygothondabike,” the criminal complaint said.
Law enforcement databases also showed Shelton has a 2001 Honda motorcycle registered in his name, federal court records said.
On July 8, FBI agents went to Shelton’s home to conduct an interview.
“During the interview, Shelton recalled having an account with a jigsaw puzzle website although he could not recall the name of the website,” the affidavit supporting the criminal complaint said.
Asked by agents whether the Jigidi account “jimmygothondabike” belonged to him, Shelton said he was sure that he created the username, the complaint said.
Agents then showed Shelton the images of child sexual exploitation and one non-pornographic photo that were reported to the Danish National Police, and Shelton said he recognized all 11 images, records show.
“Shelton admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet onto his phone and laptop,” the criminal complaint said.
He also reportedly admitted looking at child pornography the day before the FBI interviewed him and that he had downloaded child pornography within the previous week.
FBI agents were given consent to seize three cellphones and a laptop.
“A preliminary search of the ... laptop revealed approximately 1,600 images of child pornography,” the complaint said.
The charges against Shelton carry a maximum combined penalty of 60 years in prison.
Shelton, who is currently free on a $25,000 unsecured bond, has an arraignment set for July 28 in U.S. District Court.
