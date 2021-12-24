A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Bowling Green man accused of robbing the same bank twice within five months.
Manuel G. Quiros, 59, is formally charged with two counts of bank robbery.
Quiros is accused in the indictment of robbing German American Bank on Campbell Lane on July 29, stealing about $50,000.
He returned to the bank Dec. 1 to commit another robbery, taking $80,000 and forcing someone to accompany him without their consent, the indictment said.
Both incidents were investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
The robber in the July 29 incident left a package at the bank after stealing the money, claiming it was an explosive device, police said.
People were evacuated from surrounding businesses, but law enforcement eventually determined the device was a decoy.
FBI explosive ordnance disposal technicians and the Kentucky State Police bomb squad were called to sweep the bank and the surrounding area for any additional suspicious packages.
On Dec. 1, a man wearing a surgical mask, dark jacket, white gloves and a dark toboggan entered the bank branch and demanded $80,000 in $100 bills from the bank manager, according to prior court testimony.
The robber reportedly made a veiled threat to the manager.
Witnesses saw the robber walk from the bank in the direction of Greenwood Mall, and BGPD located one witness who reported seeing the man leave the area in a maroon Honda Accord.
Detectives obtained surveillance footage from a nearby business around the time of the robbery showing a man driving a 2014 Honda Accord while wearing white gloves, according to testimony from a preliminary hearing this month in Warren District Court.
Quiros was identified as a suspect through the investigation and was arrested by city police Dec. 2.
Quiros faces a sentence of 10 years to life if convicted of the December robbery and a sentence of up to 20 years if convicted in connection with the July robbery.
