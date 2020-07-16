A Bowling Green man was indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple drug trafficking counts after an investigation in which law enforcement seized approximately one pound of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Tracie D. Reeder, 43, is charged in the indictment with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and a count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Reeder is set to be arraigned July 29 in U.S. District Court.
The indictment, returned Wednesday, contains allegations based on an investigation into Reeder that used a confidential informant.
A federal criminal complaint filed Special Agent Donald Suchy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security details that the informant approached the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force in October with information that Reeder was selling meth in the Bowling Green area.
On Oct. 23, agents instructed the informant to contact Reeder about buying two ounces of meth, and an exchange of text messages led to a meeting at a parking lot on Campbell Lane to conduct the transaction.
According to the criminal complaint, Reeder got into the informant's car in the parking lot and sold the meth for $800 that had been provided by DTF agents.
"The (informant) stated that Reeder indicated he had moved into a house on Three Springs Road and the woman that owned the house was aware of what he did," Stucy said in the complaint.
Agents instructed the informant to make a second purchase of two ounces of meth from Reeder on Nov. 4, and a meeting was arranged at a parking lot on Morgantown Road, the complaint said.
In that instance, the informant completed the transaction in Reeder's vehicle and witnessed Reeder get the drugs from a bag in the backseat that appeared to contained additional meth, according to the complaint.
On Nov. 5, agents conducted surveillance on a Mustang on Three Springs Road suspected to have been used by Reeder.
Law enforcement followed the car as it traveled through the city after Reeder got into it, with surveillance momentarily discontinued when Reeder appeared to be driving in an evasive manner, court documents show.
Surveillance was resumed moments later when the car was found parked at a Parkhurst Drive residence.
Agents eventually made contact with Reeder as he stood outside the car and he was served with two active warrants.
"DTF officers then advised Reeder that he was under investigation for trafficking methamphetamine," Stucy said in the complaint. "Reeder acted confused and he stated he had no idea what was being discussed."
A Kentucky State Police drug-detecting dog was deployed on the Mustang and alerted on the vehicle, leading law enforcement to the discovery of a toolbox in the trunk that contained one pound of suspected meth and several thousand dollars in cash, court records show.
