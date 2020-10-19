A grand jury indicted a Bowling Green man on multiple charges of assault stemming from several reported incidents of domestic violence involving the same alleged victim.
Prince Bennett, 27, is anticipated to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment on a count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and a count of first-degree strangulation.
The indictment comes following a Bowling Green Police Department investigation into reports of domestic disturbances.
The first-degree assault count is the most serious charge, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
That charge stems from a July 29 incident in which Bennett is accused of striking the mother of their children with a handgun while in the back seat of a vehicle parked at Abell Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road.
“The victim has received medical treatment at a local hospital in Bowling Green and a trauma center in Nashville,” BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon wrote in an arrest citation linked to that case.
The three wanton endangerment charges against Bennett are also linked to that incident, with Bennett being accused of engaging in conduct that created a substantial danger of death or serious injury to three children.
Both counts of second-degree assaults are related to reported incidents in which Bennett is accused of striking the same woman with a leather belt Jan. 28 and Feb. 14.
According to police records, Dillon wrote in an arrest citation that a witness described one of those incidents as “vicious” and that Bennett “really wanted to hurt her.”
The strangulation and one of the fourth-degree assault charges are alleged to have occurred March 15, and the second count of fourth-degree assault is based on allegations surrounding another incident reported March 16.
Bennett, who was arrested Sept. 4, is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
