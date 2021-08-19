A one-time Department of Homeland Security employee in Bowling Green has been indicted on multiple counts related to child sexual exploitation.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging Jason Durrett, 47, of Bowling Green, with four counts of receipt of child pornography and a count of possession of child pornography.
The indictment alleges Durrett received the illegal images on four occasions in 2013 and was found to be in possession of images of child sexual exploitation between 2014 and 2020.
Durrett is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 1 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
A federal criminal complaint filed last month identified Durrett as a mission support specialist with the DHS’ Bowling Green Field Office and a former supply technician in Western Kentucky University’s Military Science Leadership Building.
A five-year recurring background check conducted last year by the federal Immigration Customs Enforcement Personnel Security Unit uncovered that Durrett had been named in a child pornography investigation conducted in 2015 against another person.
The 2015 child pornography investigation in which Durrett was identified focused on a Missouri man, Shawn Swan, who was charged and would go on to be convicted and serve an 18-month sentence for possessing child pornography.
During the investigation into Swan, law enforcement searched his email account and discovered 68 emails exchanged between him and an email address that law enforcement learned was associated with Durrett, according to the complaint.
“Those email exchanges revolved around sharing pictures and videos of minor females,” FBI Special Agent Renee Chouinard said in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint.
Court filings said the email exchanges entailed Swan receiving messages from the user indicating a sexual interest in juveniles and then sending files of pictures and videos depicting minors in sexually suggestive poses.
Further investigation led to the discovery of a photo-hosting website where Durrett allegedly had an account, which featured 12 images of a fully clothed juvenile and a foreword with a sexually explicit message.
The FBI obtained records related to IP addresses used to access the account, finding the addresses were linked to networks maintained by WKU and associated with Durrett, according to court records.
During the initial 2015 investigation, the FBI obtained records related to IP addresses used to access the account later to be associated with Durrett and learned that the addresses were associated with networks maintained by WKU, the complaint said.
WKU officials confirmed the IP addresses and confirmed that IDs used to access the account were assigned to Durrett, then a WKU employee.
Last year, the FBI obtained subscriber records from the parent company for the email account that further confirmed the email address belonged to Durrett and that it was used to register various other online accounts, the complaint said.
In February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, using a list of addresses, user names, phone numbers and IP addresses associated with Durrett provided by the FBI, found that he had been communicating with multiple other users besides Swan through Yahoo messenger chats.
“Within those communications, in January 2014, Durrett made sexual references surrounding an image described as a 13-year-old girl and asked what the youngest another user would ‘play with,’ at which time the other user responded with 6 years old,” the affidavit said. “Durrett then asked if that user had any pictures of ‘some little cuties 9-12 yrs old’ that he could send him. The messages back and forth indicated that user sent images to Durrett, per his request, and they further discussed those images.”
Durrett was interviewed last month by FBI agents, during which he admitted creating the email address used to communicate with Swan and to using his laptop to view and download images of child sexual exploitation, according to the affidavit.
Each count of receiving child pornography carries a penalty of five to 20 years in prison, while the possession charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
