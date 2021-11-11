A Bowling Green man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury.
Isias Hernandez, 37, was indicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12), procuring or promoting the use of minor (sex offense) and custodial interference.
Hernandez was arrested Sept. 5 by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called that morning to a North Sunrise Drive residence regarding a rape investigation.
The mother of the 10-year-old woke up and realized her daughter was not in their home, an arrest citation said.
Looking out the window, the mother recognized Hernandez’s vehicle parked in the driveway.
She then walked outside and saw Hernandez on top of the juvenile in the backseat of the vehicle with his pants off, the citation said.
The mother contacted a friend, who got in touch with police.
When police arrived, the mother reported that her daughter told her Hernandez was using his shirt as a condom, the citation said.
Hernandez, who was blocked from leaving by the mother, was detained without incident and advised of his rights.
“He confirmed the 10-year-old was in his vehicle but stated it wasn’t how it looked,” BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon wrote in the arrest citation.
The juvenile was interviewed at BGPD headquarters, and she said Hernandez had sent her a message asking her to come to his car and said Hernandez touched her breast and buttocks and kissed her, the citation said.
The juvenile said Hernandez took off her pants and then his own pants and laid on top of her, adding that she did not want to elaborate, according to the citation.
The rape charge against Hernandez is the most serious count, carrying a penalty of 20 years to life in prison due to the age of the alleged victim.
Hernandez is set to appear Monday for arraignment in Warren Circuit Court. He is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.