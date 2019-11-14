A hit-and-run incident left a Bowling Green man injured Saturday.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 8:35 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Lane and Glen Lily Road, where they encountered a man complaining of leg trauma on the side of the road.
An investigation determined that the man, identified as Jody York, 56, of Bowling Green, was struck by a gray or silver Nissan Rogue. The model of the car was from between 2014 and 2017, according to the sheriff's office.
The passenger side mirror was recovered from the scene.
York was treated at The Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening.
