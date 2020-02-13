A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday after his stepdaughter reported that he had thrown a can of food at her.
Ricky Joe Carver, 36, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal abuse and fourth-degree assault.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a city elementary school regarding a report of child abuse.
At the school, a 9-year-old girl reported that Carver had thrown a can of food at her Tuesday while inside their room at Western Hills Motel on Morgantown Road.
The girl's older brother confirmed the incident, according to the citation, which also noted that the girl had a "large, significant bruise on her lower right abdomen where the can hit her."
Police contacted the child's mother, who reported that she was present when the incident happened but did not see Carver throw the can.
The mother said her child told her what had happened and she saw the bruise on her child's body, police records show.
When the mother confronted Carver about the incident he hit her in the head with his fist, according to the arrest citation.
Carver was arrested at the hotel room after admitting to throwing the can at the child, his citation said.
He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $6,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.