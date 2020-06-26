A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday on allegations that he sexually abused a juvenile.
Miguel Vasquez-Alarcon, 28, was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age) and incest (victim less than 12 years of age).
An arrest citation says the alleged violations occurred March 7 at Vasquez-Alarcon's Loop Street residence.
The person identified as the victim told interviewers at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center that he had been abused by Vasquez-Alarcon, according to an arrest citation.
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating.
Vasquez-Alarcon is in jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.