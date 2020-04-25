A Bowling Green man was found shot to death Saturday morning, and a suspect was arrested in Illinois.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded at 7:44 a.m. to 621 Woodford Ave., where they found Desmon Cunningham, 33, dead from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Police identified Harold M. Bell, 52, of Bowling Green, as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on a count of murder.
Bell was later located near Mount Vernon, Ill., by the Illinois state police and arrested.
