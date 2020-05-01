A Bowling Green man accused in a deadly shooting on Woodford Street was arraigned Friday.
Harold M. Bell, 52, appeared before Warren District Judge Brent Potter on a charge of murder.
Bell is accused of shooting Desmon Cunningham, 32, of Bowling Green, in the upper torso. Cunningham's body was found the morning of April 25 by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Bell was identified as a suspect and located in Illinois later that day and arrested by Illinois State Police. He was extradited to Kentucky and booked Thursday into Warren County Regional Jail, according to the jail's website.
Potter entered a not guilty plea on Bell's behalf, appointed an attorney for him and set a preliminary hearing for Wednesday, according to online state court records.
Bell is jailed under a $250,000 cash bond.
