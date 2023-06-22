One of two men accused of taking part in a scheme to tamper with odometers at two local auto dealerships made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Donnie Wilson, 50, of Bowling Green, made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl appointed a public defender to represent him.
Wilson and Randy Huff were indicted last week on four counts of odometer tampering and one count each of conspiracy to tamper with odometers and wire fraud.
Prior to Wednesday’s hearing, Wilson submitted a financial affidavit showing he lacked the funds to hire an attorney.
Responding to a series of questions from Brennenstuhl during the hearing, Wilson mentioned he was living in a motel and was attempting to find employment and an apartment.
Brennenstuhl set Wilson’s arraignment on the charges for June 26.
According to court records, Wilson worked for Huff, the owner of South Side Auto Sales in Bowling Green and Huff’s Auto Sales in Beaver Dam, from 2016 until 2020.
The federal indictment alleges that Wilson aided Huff from about June 2018 until January of this year in fraudulently reducing the mileage shown on odometers at vehicles for sale at the two dealerships, which caused buyers to pay more for the vehicles than they would have had they known the true mileage readings.
“At the direction of Randy Huff, mechanics working for Randy Huff reduced the mileage shown on the vehicles’ odometers by swapping the odometers with lower-mileage replacement odometers,” the indictment said.
The scheme also allegedly involved altering the titles of the affected vehicles so that they showed false lower mileages.
A total of 22 vehicles are identified in the indictment as receiving odometers with lower mileage readings and then sold between June 19, 2018 and Nov. 10, 2022.
The indictment alleges that four vehicles, three of which were sold at Southside, the other at Huff’s, had odometer readings that were altered by several thousand miles.
The wire fraud count concerns an allegation that Huff directed Wilson to request a new title for a 2011 Nissan Altima that reflected a falsified lower odometer reading.
Each count of odometer tampering is punishable by up to three years in prison, while the wire fraud count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Huff was also scheduled to make his initial appearance Wednesday, but that was rescheduled for a date to be determined.
