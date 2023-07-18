A Bowling Green man whose trial testimony last year placed him at the scene of a grisly homicide and resulted in his co-defendant's conviction pleaded guilty on Monday to his role in the slaying.
Jeffrey Lee Smith, 50, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to a charge of murder, brought against him in connection with the death of 49-year-old Smajo Miropija.
Smith acknowledged causing Miropija's death on Feb. 8, 2019.
Miropija's body was found that day at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the death.
The body was badly burned and there was an extension cord around his neck.
An autopsy found that Miropija died of asphyxiation by strangulation, according to testimony given at the trial last year of Smith's co-defendant, Antonio Wilson.
At that trial, Smith testified against Wilson, relating his account of how Wilson offered to pay Smith to kill Miropija, the father of Wilson's then-girlfriend.
Smith testified that he had done occasional yard work for Wilson and his mother after getting to know Wilson through Smith's girlfriend and that Wilson had approached Smith about killing Miropija after Wilson and Miropija had gotten into a physical fight.
At the trial, Smith testified that Wilson offered him $10,000 and a new truck to kill Miropija, and that he traveled with Wilson to Mega Transport the night before the homicide to familiarize himself with the building.
The next day, Wilson and Smith traveled together to a parking lot, where Smith got into a pickup truck registered to Mega Transport and drove to the business.
Smith recounted getting into a fight with Miropija that ended with him gaining the upper hand.
“We was jockeying for position, rolling around on top of one another, we had to take a break at one point,” Smith said at Wilson's 2022 trial. “It was root hog or die.”
Smith claimed that Wilson later came to the business, poured lacquer thinner over Miropija's body and set it on fire, and that Wilson went on to pay Smith $2,000.
A jury found Wilson guilty of murder by complicity and acquitted on charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Wilson is now serving a 35-year sentence.
Standing by his attorney, Frank Wakefield, in court on Monday, Smith gave a brief summation of what he did to be guilty of the murder charge when questioned by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
When Grise asked if his testimony at Wilson's trial was truthful. "Yes it was," Smith said.
Smith also pleaded guilty in three separate cases to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
The handgun and drunk driving charges stem from a 2019 incident in which Smith was stopped at a Kentucky State Police roadblock, while the firearm possession charge resulted from the discovery of a rifle at Smith's home by police investigating the homicide.
Smith accepted a plea agreement recommending a 20-year sentence. He will return to court Aug. 29 for final sentencing.