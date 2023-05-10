A man accused in a 2021 deadly shooting that occurred shortly after a traffic collision pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Christian Castillo, 30, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of first-degree manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Castillo was accused of shooting Diego Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green on Feb. 9, 2021.
Pedro was found sitting in his vehicle at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way on that date with a gunshot wound to his face. He died the following day at an area hospital.
Castillo accepted a plea agreement that reduced the count from murder to first-degree manslaughter.
Standing Tuesday in court with his attorney, Neal Tucker, Castillo entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant denies wrongdoing while acknowledging enough evidence exists for a jury to return a guilty verdict.
The agreement calls for Castillo to serve a 20-year sentence.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner summarized the case against Castillo during Tuesday’s hearing.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which received a shots fired complaint.
Bumgarner said that damage to Pedro’s vehicle and debris found at the scene indicated a recent traffic collision.
Paint chips and crash debris suggested that a dark blue Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe or Avalanche between the 2007-2014 model years was involved, and Bumgarner said surveillance video footage from the neighborhood enabled police to identify the suspect’s vehicle as an SUV with a grille guard, chrome handles and chrome side mirror
City police received a tip on Feb. 11, 2021, from an employee at Abel Court Apartments that a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban with front-end damage was at the complex, and police detained Castillo there after he was found in the vehicle.
Court records indicate that Castillo denied any knowledge of the shooting, but city police obtained information from his girlfriend, Monica Rivas, that established him as the suspect.
Rivas would go on to be charged with tampering with physical evidence based on allegations that she attempted to hide the weapon involved in the shooting and disposed of ammunition.
Her case is pending in Warren Circuit Court.
Castillo will be formally sentenced June 27 by Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines.
