A Bowling Green man admitted guilt Wednesday afternoon to criminal charges stemming from the shooting death of his brother-in-law.
Issac Johnson Jr., 56, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to a count of second-degree manslaughter, acknowledging in court that he caused the death of Eddie A. Thompson, 54, of Bowling Green, on May 27.
“Your honor, I accidentally shot and killed my brother-in-law,” Johnson said Wednesday in response to a question from Warren Circuit Judge John Grise asking Johnson what he did to be guilty of second-degree manslaughter.
A Warren County grand jury had indicted Johnson on a count of murder, and Johnson’s case had been set for a jury trial on April 12.
Johnson accepted a plea agreement that recommends a 10-year sentence, the maximum penalty a defendant convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Kentucky can receive.
The Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is opposed to probation for Johnson, whose sentencing is set for May 9.
Thompson died May 30 at The Medical Center, three days after being wounded.
His death was investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, who were called the night of May 27 to a report of a shooting at the Walnut Creek Court apartment where Thompson lived with his wife, Johnson’s sister.
Law enforcement encountered Thompson at the apartment with a gunshot wound to his right hip.
According to prior court testimony, Thompson identified Johnson as the person who shot him, and witnesses supported his statement.
Deputies then traveled to Johnson’s home on Lois Lane to speak with him.
“(Johnson) stated that during the day he received two phone calls from his son that Eddie was drunk and belligerent,” WCSO Detective Robert Smith said while testifying last year at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
After the second call, Johnson went to his sister’s home with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle, Smith said.
Johnson reported taking the rifle out of his trunk and carrying it with him into the home, where Thompson and others were in the living room.
“In his words, a negligent discharge occurred,” Smith said.
