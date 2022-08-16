A Bowling Green man accused of providing fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed pleaded guilty a day before his trial was scheduled to begin.
Jeremy Joseph Davenport, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Davenport was accused in an indictment of wantonly causing the death of Lisa Belcher on Nov. 11.
In court on Tuesday, Davenport acknowledged providing fentanyl to Belcher that contributed to her death.
Davenport’s attorney, Deidre Bowen of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said Davenport has a “long history of substance abuse” relating to opioids.
“He had been selling to support his addiction,” Bowen said.
Davenport had been scheduled to go to trial Wednesday in the manslaughter case and two unrelated criminal cases in which he also entered guilty pleas.
He pleaded guilty to counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) that stemmed from a 2020 arrest by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Davenport was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by deputies that was found to contain syringes, suspected meth and suspected heroin, court records said.
Davenport also pleaded guilty to a count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in an unrelated case.
The weapon charge resulted from a 2021 traffic stop by Kentucky State Police in which troopers attempting to serve an arrest warrant found a handgun in Davenport’s possession.
Davenport signed a plea agreement that recommends a 12-year prison sentence.
He is due back in Warren Circuit Court on Dec. 6 for final sentencing.
Davenport is the defendant in a pending case in Simpson County in connection with a fatal overdose there.
A Simpson County grand jury returned an indictment in January charging Davenport with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives).
The charges resulted from a Franklin Police Department investigation into a pair of fatal overdoses that occurred three months apart in 2021 and led to charges against three people in Simpson County.
Davenport was charged under a state law enacted in 2019 that enables prosecutors to pursue second-degree manslaughter charges against people suspected of selling drugs to a person whose use of that drug caused that person’s death.
