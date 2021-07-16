A Bowling Green man pleaded guilty Friday to his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy, avoiding a trial and the possibility of a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
David W. Bridges, 48, pleaded in U.S. District Court to a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Bridges admitted to taking part in the conspiracy with a co-defendant, Terry L. Shannon, from June 1, 2019, to Jan. 13, 2020.
The plea agreement sets out that the conspiracy involved the trafficking of 56.65 grams – about 2 ounces – of meth.
Federal prosecutors will recommend a 10-year sentence for Bridges and the dismissal of a count of distribution of a controlled substance.
Bridges' case was set for a jury trial Monday, where he faced more significant penalties if the trial had gone forward and he were to be convicted.
A federal grand jury indicted Bridges and Shannon last year on the conspiracy and distribution counts, plus a count charging Shannon with possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
In a superseding indictment returned in May, though, federal prosecutors gave notice that they intended to seek enhanced penalties against Bridges due to his having two prior drug convictions.
With the enhancements, Bridges faced at least 25 years in prison and up to life behind bars if he had been convicted at trial.
Shannon pleaded guilty last month to the conspiracy and distribution charges, and he awaits sentencing.
According to federal court records, the investigation into the conspiracy came about when a confidential source met with an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Bowling Green to share information about Bridges and others trafficking meth in the area.
The source claimed to have obtained meth for other people from Bridges on several occasions in 2019, and also provided information about Shannon's involvement in the conspiracy.
This led to the source making a controlled purchase of two ounces of meth from Shannon on Dec. 5, 2019, with money provided by the ATF.
In a separate investigation, a cooperating informant indicated Bridges was their main source of supply for meth, and that they sold 3 to 8 ounces of meth for Bridges weekly, according to federal court records.
During the investigation, law enforcement obtained Facebook messages from Bridges' account that appeared to contain references to drug sales.
Bridges was arrested in November, and appeared to make incriminating phone calls to Shannon in which they discussed their case, court records show.