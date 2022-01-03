A Bowling Green man arrested after reportedly crashing into a Bowling Green Police Department cruiser and stealing another vehicle in an effort to flee the scene pleaded guilty Monday to criminal charges.
Michael Leon Baker, 29, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to a count of theft of property valued at greater than $10,000, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and a count of first-degree fleeing or evading police.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise sentenced Baker to eight years in prison.
The charges resulted from an April 23 incident that began when a silver 2021 Kia Soul crashed into a BGPD cruiser that was parked in the 1200 block of U.S. 31-W By-Pass at the scene of a separate crash.
The cruiser was disabled by the crash, and the driver of the Kia, later identified as Baker, was seen by police running from the scene into the 1200 block of Magnolia Street and entering a running Dodge Ram whose driver had just left the vehicle, an arrest citation said.
Officers reached the Dodge and commanded Baker at gunpoint to get out of the vehicle. BGPD Sgt. Michael Keffer attempted to break the driver’s side window of the vehicle, but Baker was able to drive away, the citation said.
Police learned the Kia previously driven by Baker had rear-ended a vehicle in front of Arby’s on the bypass and driven off, then struck a Nissan SUV at the intersection of the bypass and Broadway shortly before striking the police cruiser.
Police located the Dodge Ram stolen by Baker traveling at Magnolia Street and Broadway, and a chase ensued when the Ram refused to stop. The vehicle ran multiple red lights during the pursuit.
“During this time, police received multiple calls describing the fleeing vehicle and stating it was driving in a dangerous and erratic manner,” Baker’s arrest citation said.
Police then learned of a crash in the 3000 block of Scottsville Road in which a vehicle carrying four people was struck and sustained heavy damage.
The stolen Dodge Ram was found on Silvercreek Avenue and Baker was taken into custody.
The theft charge to which Baker pleaded guilty had been reduced from a more serious charge of second-degree robbery, and the plea agreement Baker reached with prosecutors dismissed felony counts of first-degree criminal mischief and several traffic offenses.
In addition to the prison sentence, Baker was ordered to pay $2,096 in restitution to one of the people identified in the indictment as a victim.
