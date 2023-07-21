A Bowling Green man accused of sexually assaulting a woman last year at his home entered a guilty plea Thursday.
Colton Hogendorn, 29, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree rape and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The plea to the second-degree rape charge was made in the form of an Alford plea, in which a defendant denies the allegations against him but acknowledges enough evidence exists for a jury to return a guilty verdict.
Hogendorn was arrested May 13, 2022, by the Bowling Green Police Department after a woman reported allegations that she had been kept at Hogendorn’s Chestnut Street apartment for five days and subject to repeated sexual assaults and forced to use multiple drugs.
At Thursday’s hearing, Hogendorn’s attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, said prosecutors would have presented evidence that Hogendorn had sex with the woman when she was intoxicated and unable to consent, supporting the second-degree rape charge.
A plea agreement amended the second-degree rape count down from an original charge of first-degree rape, while the first-degree wanton endangerment count was reduced from an initial charge of first-degree assault.
McDavitt said the wanton endangerment count stemmed from injuries the woman suffered – burns on her body from a hot spoon and cuts with a knife, injuries that Hogendorn acknowledged causing.
“He believes that’s what she wanted at the time, but that is not a defense against the charge,” McDavitt said in court.
The plea agreement recommends Hogendorn serve a 10-year prison sentence and be listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for 20 years.
Additionally, the agreement dismisses two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree strangulation, a count of first-degree rape and a count of kidnapping, along with a separate indictment that charged him with tampering with a witness.
Hogendorn and a co-defendant, Chessa Manion, 34, of Bowling Green, were arrested last year, with Manion being indicted on charges of first-degree rape by complicity, first-degree sodomy by complicity, first-degree assault by complicity, kidnapping by complicity and first-degree strangulation by complicity.
Manion was also in court Thursday for an anticipated guilty plea in her case, but Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines postponed the hearing while asking Manion a series of questions about her plea agreement.
Manion acknowledged in response to a question from Hines that she suffered from a mental illness during the time of the criminal allegations, saying that she had post-traumatic stress disorder and was in active trauma at the time of the alleged events.
When Manion said she had not discussed that issue with her attorney, Hines postponed the change of plea hearing to Aug. 29.
At Hogendorn’s hearing, he stated that he was accepting his plea agreement on the condition Manion would receive probation in her case.
The woman identified as the victim in this case reported to city police that she recalled being held down by Hogendorn and forced to consume Xanax and other narcotics and described how she had been injured.
According to prior testimony and court records, the woman was able to contact a friend on May 7, 2022, who picked her up from the apartment, and she was later treated at an area hospital for second-degree burns.
When she showed up at BGPD headquarters, she was using a cane to walk and had extensive burn marks on her body, according to testimony last year by BGPD Detective Alex Wright at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Manion was accused of being present while the alleged acts took place and allowing them to occur.
Hogendorn is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29.