A Bowling Green man is facing a possible 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple offenses, including sexually abusing two women and attempting to persuade one of them not to testify against him.
Tanner Elliott Bowles, 30, entered a guilty plea in Warren Circuit Court on Tuesday to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to court records, Bowles was accused of improper sexual contact with a woman on Oct. 1, 2020, and with a second woman on April 20, 2021.
Bowles was arrested Aug. 12, 2021, by the Bowling Green Police Department after one of the women came forward to report that Bowles had sexually assaulted her.
The woman reported that she had used heroin and cocaine at Bowles’ home a few months earlier before losing consciousness, and when she came to, Bowles was assaulting her, according to court records.
She also told police that she had discovered multiple videos in Bowles’ possession that depicted him engaging in sex acts with another woman, records show.
“That victim has also been identified and confirmed she has no recollection of sexual intercourse with Bowles,” a BGPD arrest citation said.
In court on Tuesday, Bowles’ attorney, Johnny Bell, acknowledged the existence of the recorded video footage and said that the women depicted appeared to be unconscious.
Bowles was charged initially with two counts of first-degree sodomy, but reached a plea agreement with prosecutors reducing the charges to first-degree sexual abuse.
Bowles also pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of tampering with a witness.
That count stemmed from an allegation that Bowles communicated with one of the sexual abuse victims while incarcerated on Sept. 23 and said that he preferred if she did not show up at court to testify against him in his criminal case.
“Mr. Bowles had advised her that if she didn’t show up, it would be hard for them to convict him and that was basically the grounds for the (tampering) charge,” Bell said in court. “There were no threats not to show up, it was just a suggestion.”
In a separate case, Bowles pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Bowles was the driver of a Nissan that was involved in a crash on July 28, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Lane and Clay Street.
Bowles appeared to be impaired, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and a counterfeit $100 bill at the crash site, court records show.
The plea agreement calls for Bowles to serve a total of nine years on those three criminal cases, plus another three years in an unrelated 2017 case after his probation in that matter was revoked by Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines.
Bowles will return to court Sept. 12 for final sentencing.