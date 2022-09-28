A Bowling Green man admitted in court to his role in three bank robberies last year, including two targeting the same bank less than five months apart.
Manuel G. Quiros, 60, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to three counts of bank robbery.
German American Bank on Campbell Lane was targeted twice by Quiros, according to court records.
Multiple police agencies responded to the first incident at German American Bank on July 29, 2021.
The Bowling Green Police Department received a report that day that a man threatened to blow up the building, took money from the bank and left behind a suspicious package, claiming that it was an explosive device.
City police, with the assistance of FBI technicians, determined that the purported explosive device was a decoy.
According to a plea agreement filed Tuesday, Quiros stole $50,000 from the bank in that incident.
The second robbery at German American occurred Dec. 1, when a man wearing a dark jacket, surgical mask, white gloves and a dark toboggan entered the business that afternoon, implied he was armed and demanded money.
Police said at the time that the suspect ran in the direction of Greenwood Mall after taking money.
According to prior court testimony, a BGPD detective said a bank manager recognized the suspect's voice, and a witness reported seeing the man leave the area in a maroon Honda Accord.
Comparing the witness statement to video surveillance footage from the area around the time of the robbery, city police identified a 2014 Honda Accord and obtained information about its registration that led police to Quiros, who was arrested Dec. 2.
Police executed a search warrant at Quiros' residence and found a large sum of cash and a ticket confirmation for a future flight bound for Miami, according to prior court testimony.
The plea agreement indicates that this incident was the most lucrative of the three robberies charged against Quiros.
"The defendant accomplished this robbery by entering the same bank he robbed previously, stating he had a gun and demanding $80,000," Quiros' plea agreement said.
Quiros also admitted to a third robbery, this one targeting the then-BB&T bank branch, 2750 Nashville Road, on Nov. 4.
According to federal court records, the suspect entered the bank, showed that he had a gun in his waistband and demanded money, ending up with $8,810.
Quiros was not originally charged in federal court with robbing the BB&T branch when he was indicted in December, but a superseding information was filed Tuesday that added that count.
An information is used by prosecutors to directly charge a defendant with a crime instead of presenting evidence to a grand jury.
Quiros faced up to 60 years in prison on all three counts, but his plea agreement recommends an 87-month sentence.
He would also agree to forfeit $60,669.70 seized during the investigation, which includes $50,000 of recovered robbery proceeds, and would be ordered to pay $88,810 in restitution.
Sentencing is set for Jan. 10.