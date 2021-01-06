A Bowling Green man charged in a reported burglary at a Kenton Street address pleaded guilty Monday to a single count.
Andrew Krohn, 25, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to second-degree assault, admitting to stabbing a woman during an incident that took place April 9.
The incident was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to a residence in the 1300 block of Kenton Street in response to a complaint of a burglary in progress.
An arrest citation said police arrived at the residence and encountered three women and two men, one of whom was Krohn.
Two of the women had stab wounds in their legs.
Police spoke with Krohn, the two injured women and other witnesses and determined Krohn stabbed both women, according to his arrest citation.
Krohn had been accused of unlawfully restraining the victims and choking one of them to the point that she lost consciousness, court records said.
Before the BGPD’s arrival, a neighbor reported attempting to break up a fight between Krohn and one of the women, claiming Krohn brandished a knife and threatened him for doing so, according to an arrest citation.
A grand jury indicted Krohn on charges that included two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first-degree strangulation and one count each of first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening.
A plea agreement dismissed all the counts except for one second-degree assault charge, recommending a six-year prison sentence.
Krohn is set to be sentenced Feb. 23.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
