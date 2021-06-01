A Bowling Green man entered guilty pleas in three criminal cases Monday while also being arraigned on four new cases.
Mario M. Frazier, 20, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of fourth-degree assault, first-degree bail jumping and giving an officer false identifying information.
The guilty plea would resolve three active criminal cases against Frazier, who accepted an agreement recommending a one-year prison sentence and dismissing or amending a number of charges that would have left him facing up to 35 years behind bars.
In the case in which Frazier pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, he and another man were originally charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stemmed from a Bowling Green Police Department investigation into a 2019 incident when a man reported being assaulted by two other men at Lampkin Place Apartments.
Frazier's attorney, Jason Hays, said Monday that the assault was a fight involving Frazier and the victim over a cellphone that Frazier believed may have belonged to either the victim or a woman with whom both men had been involved.
The first-degree bail jumping case came about after Frazier was indicted by a Warren County grand jury for missing a court date in the assault case.
Hays said in court that Frazier had gone to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on the day of his scheduled court appearance to visit a friend who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
The third case, resulting in Frazier's plea to a charge of giving an officer false identifying information, stemmed from a separate BGPD investigation into reported thefts of packages from front porches.
In addition to resolving three cases, Frazier was arraigned in another two cases, with Hays entering not guilty pleas on his behalf.
A grand jury returned two indictments last month against Frazier, one charging him with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and a count of third-degree sexual abuse, and the other charging him with theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
The indictments resulted from Warren County Sheriff's Office investigations into two separate incidents alleged to have occurred in July 2020.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alisha Russell said in court that Frazier is alleged to have attempted to subject a 17-year-old to sexual contact without her consent, and when she refused consent, Frazier took out a handgun and fired it into the air.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise allowed Frazier to be released on a surety bond pending a June 14 hearing on the status of his legal representation in the active cases and a July 27 hearing to be sentenced on the cases in which he has pleaded guilty.
Frazier has a case pending against him in Barren Circuit Court charging him with second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident. He is accused of striking a woman with a vehicle in Glasgow and then leaving the scene.