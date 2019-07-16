A man arrested last year on allegations of sexually abusing two children pleaded guilty to three criminal counts.
LaDaniel Junius Brown, 27, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty Monday in Warren Circuit Court to three counts of first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12).
Police records in the case identified two girls ages 4 and 5 as victims.
Brown accepted a plea agreement that recommends a 30-year prison sentence and mandates that he be a lifetime registered sex offender.
Four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, which carried a lesser penalty than the sodomy counts, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The offenses occurred between Feb. 1, 2018, and July 3, 2018, according to the indictment.
City police arrested Brown on Aug. 22 following an investigation.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said in court Monday that the juveniles were in the care of one of Brown's relatives at the time of the offenses.
"The juveniles had reported some unusual activity that occurred while being babysat, away from the biological family," Cohron said in a video recording of the change of plea hearing.
The case was referred to the Bowling Green Police Department and the two children were interviewed at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
"The two children were able to articulate some events that caused concern to the interviewers as well as law enforcement, which witnessed the interview," Cohron said in court.
BGPD detectives made contact with Brown on Aug. 22, when he admitted to oral sexual contact with the two victims, according to an arrest citation.
The charges carried a potential maximum penalty of life in prison.
Brown will be sentenced Sept. 23 by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson.
Court records show a previous conviction for Brown stemming from an investigation into unlawful contact with another juvenile.
A criminal complaint filed in 2011 by the BGPD detailed an allegation a 12-year-old girl made against Brown.
The juvenile notified a school guidance counselor that Brown subjected her to sexual contact while she was clothed between Aug. 1-9, 2011, at a residence on Double Springs Road, the complaint said.
Brown was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree sexual abuse and pleaded guilty in Warren District Court in 2012 to an amended charge of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
He was given a 30-day suspended sentence and ordered to undergo counseling and have no contact with the juvenile, according to court records.
