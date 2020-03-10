A Bowling Green man arrested last year on suspicion of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic dispute pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge.
Joshua Crouch, 37, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court, admitting he killed Tracy Riggsbee, 40, on Feb. 10, 2019, at his uncle's apartment on Collegeview Drive.
Crouch's attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said Crouch and Riggsbee had been doing drugs for some time on the day of the incident and got into a heated argument that "just boiled over."
A plea agreement in the case recommends that Crouch serve 25 years in prison. He would have to spend at least 20 years incarcerated before he could be considered for parole.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the homicide, which took place at the apartment of Ricky Miller, Crouch's uncle.
Miller testified last year in Warren District Court during a preliminary hearing that he had allowed Crouch to spend the night at his apartment and heard his nephew and Riggsbee arguing for a while before the couple left to go to a house down the street.
They returned to Miller's apartment and went into the bedroom, and Miller heard an odd noise from his living room that prompted him to open the bedroom door.
Riggsbee then staggered out of the bedroom, saying something that sounded like "he just killed me," Miller testified.
“I said to (Crouch), ‘Oh my god, what the hell have you done?’ ” Miller testified, adding that Crouch replied that he killed Riggsbee.
Crouch then ran from the apartment in the direction of Old Morgantown Road. He was arrested the day after the incident in Butler County, when a Morgantown Police Department officer saw him walking on Interstate 165.
Bowling Green police recovered a knife sheath from the bedroom of Miller's apartment and a knife found on the roof of the apartment.
The relationship between Crouch and Riggsbee attracted law enforcement attention before the homicide, with city police arresting Crouch in 2018 after an argument with Riggsbee reportedly turned physical.
Crouch was charged with a misdemeanor account of fourth-degree assault, to which he pleaded guilty in Warren District Court and received a 12-month sentence conditionally discharged for 12 months, with credit for 24 days served, according to court records.
Crouch will be sentenced April 28 by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
