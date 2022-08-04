A Bowling Green man accused in connection with a 2021 drive-by shooting pleaded guilty to two criminal counts.
Christopher A. Lancaster, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court to charges of facilitation to first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In pleading guilty, Lancaster admitted being behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a May 16, 2021, shooting in which a passenger shot and wounded Benjamin Blevins as he stood in the 1100 block of Beauty Avenue.
Lancaster had been charged initially with complicity to commit first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
The firearm charge to which Lancaster pleaded guilty was amended from a more serious charge of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.
“The firearm was in his vehicle, he was aware of it and he had access to that firearm,” Lancaster’s court-appointed attorney, Jason McGee of the Department of Public Advocacy, said in court Wednesday in explaining what made his client guilty of the charge.
Lancaster was accused of possessing the firearm on May 18, 2021, the date of his arrest.
Lancaster accepted a plea agreement in which prosecutors will seek a four-year prison sentence.
Prior to pleading guilty, Lancaster was also under indictment on a count of being a second-degree persistent felony offender, and he faced a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison if he had been convicted as charged.
The alleged shooter, Tanner Hines, has pending charges of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor stemming from the incident, which was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to prior court testimony, witnesses reported that there had been an argument outside a Beauty Avenue residence preceding the shooting, and a vehicle carrying people involved drove away.
Minutes after the argument, a red four-door Dodge Ram drove past the residence, and four shots were fired from the vehicle, according to prior testimony.
Lancaster and Hines were identified as suspects through police interviews with witnesses, according to court records.
Lancaster will return to court Sept. 27 for sentencing.
He has a pending case in an unrelated manner in Warren County in which he is charged with engaging in organized crime, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), trafficking in a misrepresented controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a simulated substance, receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.