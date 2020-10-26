A Bowling Green man accused of sex offenses involving a juvenile pleaded guilty to four counts.
Jerry Cline, 74, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of incest, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and promoting human trafficking.
Cline accepted a plea agreement recommending a 20-year prison sentence and lifetime registration on the state sex offender registry.
Cline’s attorney, Alan Simpson, said in court Monday that the crimes to which Cline pleaded guilty involved paying a relative in his care for sexual services.
The plea agreement also dismisses six additional counts against Cline charging him with incest, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
A jury trial in the case had been set for Nov. 10.
Cline and Latrisha Legrand, 34, were arrested last year by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after an indictment alleged illegal activity between Oct. 1, 2017, and Jan. 11, 2019.
Legrand was charged with complicity to incest, complicity to first-degree rape, promoting human trafficking, two counts of complicity to first-degree sodomy and two counts of complicity to first-degree sexual abuse.
She pleaded guilty in August and awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 16.
Cline, who will be required to serve at least 17 years of his sentence before he can be eligible for parole, will appear Jan. 4 for sentencing in Warren Circuit Court.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
