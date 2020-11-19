A Bowling Green man pleaded guilty Thursday to drug counts in federal court.
Tracie Dale Reeder, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
The charges resulted from an investigation that culminated last year with the seizure of about a pound of crystal methamphetamine.
According to a criminal complaint, Reeder came to the attention of law enforcement in this case when a confidential informant approached the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force in October 2019 with information that Reeder was selling meth in the Bowling Green area.
On Oct. 23, 2019, agents instructed the informant to contact Reeder about buying two ounces of meth, and an exchange of text messages led to a meeting at a parking lot on Campbell Lane to conduct the transaction.
Reeder got into the informant’s car in the parking lot and sold the meth for $800 that had been provided by DTF agents, the criminal complaint said.
“The (informant) stated that Reeder indicated he had moved into a house on Three Springs Road and the woman that owned the house was aware of what he did,” U.S. Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Donald Suchy said in a criminal complaint filed in March.
Drug task force agents instructed the informant to make a second purchase of two ounces of meth from Reeder on Nov. 4, 2019, and another meeting was arranged at a parking lot on Morgantown Road.
That drug deal was completed in Reeder's vehicle, during which the informant saw Reeder get the meth from a bag in the back seat that appeared to contain additional drugs, the complaint said.
On Nov. 5, 2019, agents conducted surveillance on a Ford Mustang on Three Springs Road suspected to have been used by Reeder.
Law enforcement followed the car as it traveled through the city after Reeder got into it, with surveillance momentarily discontinued when Reeder appeared to be driving in an evasive manner, court documents said.
Surveillance was resumed moments later when the car was found parked at a Parkhurst Drive residence.
Agents eventually made contact with Reeder as he stood outside the car and he was served with two active warrants.
“DTF officers then advised Reeder that he was under investigation for trafficking methamphetamine,” Suchy said in the complaint. “Reeder acted confused and he stated he had no idea what was being discussed.”
A drug-detecting dog was deployed by Kentucky State Police on the car and alerted to the presence of drugs, which led to the discovery by law enforcement of a toolbox in the trunk that contained one pound of suspected meth and several thousand dollars in cash, court records said.
The indictment alleged Reeder sold or possessed with the intent to sell 50 or more grams of meth on each count, but Reeder pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of distributing or possessing five or more grams of meth, which carries lesser penalties.
Reeder will be required to forfeit $5,914 as part of the plea agreement.
He will be sentenced Feb. 18 by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.
