When Tracy Thompson Brewington ended a text message exchange with her brother, Eddie A. Thompson, by exchanging hearts and kiss emojis last year, she could not have known that was the last time she would be in contact with him.
Thompson, 54, was shot at his home on May 27 and died three days later at The Medical Center.
Thompson’s brother-in-law, Issac Johnson, was charged with murder and eventually pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree manslaughter.
On Tuesday, Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
Addressing the court over Zoom, Brewington said her brother-in-law’s death has had a far-reaching effect on her and other surviving family.
“As a result of (Johnson’s) reckless actions, I personally feel robbed, I feel cheated and deprived of valuable time that I believe me and my brother still had,” Brewington said.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shooting, responding on the night of May 27 to the Walnut Creek Court apartment where Thompson lived with his wife, who is Johnson’s sister.
Thompson was found with a gunshot wound to his right hip.
According to prior court testimony, Thompson identified Johnson as the person who shot him, and witnesses supported his statement.
Deputies then traveled to Johnson’s home on Lois Lane to speak with him.
According to prior court testimony, Johnson told investigators that he received two phone calls from his son that day about Thompson being drunk and acting belligerently.
After the second call, Johnson went to his sister’s home with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle, according to prior testimony from WCSO Detective Robert Smith.
Johnson reported taking the rifle out of his trunk and carrying it with him into the home, where Thompson and others were in the living room.
He described the shooting to police as a negligent discharge, and said it was accidental when he pleaded guilty in March.
“There was no evidence that the victim was armed when Mr. Johnson went into the residence with his rifle that day,” Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner said during Tuesday’s sentencing. “Choosing to take a rifle into that situation would not de-escalate it but instead create a dangerous situation where a man lost his life.”
Johnson apologized to Thompson’s family while briefly addressing the court on Tuesday.
Matt Baker, Johnson’s attorney, requested that Johnson be placed on probation, citing his prior military career and lack of criminal history.
“There’s not a day that goes past that I’m not sorry,” Johnson said. “I never saw myself in this situation.”
Brewington said in court that she was also a military veteran and was taught never to openly carry a firearm into a place where there is no intent for her to use it.
“On many occasions, family members have called me to come help defuse a heated, out-of-control situation and I have been the voice of reason,” Brewington said. “At no time have I made the decision to take one of my weapons with me or remove a firearm from my trunk and carry it into one of my family members’ homes while trying to calm down an angry family member.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.