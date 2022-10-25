A Bowling Green man convicted of multiple counts of abuse against his son was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison.
Nesean Quintez Darvin, 26, was found guilty by a Warren Circuit Court jury in September on two counts of first-degree criminal abuse and a count of second-degree criminal abuse.
The jury considered evidence that Darvin hit a 7-year-old child with boxing gloves on two occasions and struck him another time with a switch.
After finding him guilty, the jury recommended a 12-year sentence, comprised of two five-year terms on each count of first-degree criminal abuse and a two-year count for the second-degree criminal abuse charge, all to be served consecutively.
Darvin was one of three people arrested last year as the result of an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to court records, city police received an email with a picture of the child’s back that showed marks on his lower back and buttocks that appeared to have come from being struck by a cord.
Two videos were attached to the email that appeared to show Darvin and the child wearing boxing gloves.
“The child was crying and begging for Darvin not to hit him,” BGPD Detective Jared Merriss said in Darvin’s arrest citation. “Darvin then strikes the child in the back/side of the head, causing him to fall and hit the couch.”
The child then screamed for his mother and was struck several more times by Darvin, court records said.
Darvin was arrested Sept. 1, 2021, by BGPD.
According to his arrest citation, Darvin told police that he had not been in his son’s life and was keeping him that summer due to “behavioral issues with the child.”
“Darvin said that he was trying alternative punishment methods,” Merriss said in the citation. “Darvin stated the welts were caused by thin sticks tied together.”
Two other people, Laquan Shead and Matthew Shockley, were also charged as part of the investigation, and remain under indictment on a count of first-degree criminal abuse by complicity.
Shead and Shockley are accused of being present during the recorded instances of abuse and doing nothing to stop it.
According to court records, Shockley recorded the video footage and Shead can be heard providing commentary in the footage.
Shead and Shockley have pleaded not guilty and are set to return to court Dec. 5 for pretrial conferences.
