A Bowling Green man characterized by federal prosecutors as the boss of a methamphetamine-dealing conspiracy was ordered Monday to serve 250 months in prison.
Tyrecus Crowe, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after earlier pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to distribute.
In addition to the prison time, Crowe was assessed a $100,000 fine by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.
The quantities of meth both seized by law enforcement and alluded to by co-defendants over the course of this case led area law enforcement to term this the largest meth conspiracy in local history in terms of the amount of drugs involved.
According to federal court records, police in Texas seized a shipment of meth totaling 38.4 pounds following a traffic stop in which the driver, Brandon Slagle, said he was driving a car rented by Crowe, and had been given money by Crowe to buy the meth in California from George Sanchez.
Slagle was charged and convicted in Texas as a result of the traffic stop, while Sanchez was one of eight men, including Crowe, indicted in 2020 on federal conspiracy charges in Bowling Green.
A second seizure of drugs took place in Simpson County following another traffic stop.
Court records indicate that a vehicle stopped in Franklin contained about 37.3 pounds of meth and was driven by Raymond Derouse, who had been directed to take money given to him by Crowe and co-defendant Andre Graham to pay Sanchez for the drugs.
Sanchez and Derouse were traveling together at the time of the traffic stop, court records show.
Crowe received the largest sentence of the eight people charged in the case. He was the last of the co-defendants to plead guilty and attempted later to withdraw his guilty plea, which Stivers denied.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, which factor in a defendant’s prior criminal history and criminal activity documented in the current criminal case against them, Crowe faced a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin sought a 30-year prison term for Crowe, arguing that statements from co-defendants and recorded phone calls Crowe made while in jail after his arrest provided evidence of his leadership role in the conspiracy.
“The defendant by his own statement ... made over $1 million in this process,” Yurchisin said in court Monday. “This was during one of the more drastic economic downturns due to the COVID shutdowns. This is the largest quantity of methamphetamine I’ve ever seen in my career. (Crowe) was the leader, the organizer, the moneymaker, the brains behind the crime and the boss.”
Crowe’s attorney, Johnny Bell, contested the government’s claim that Crowe had a leadership role in the conspiracy, arguing that the quantity of drugs seized in the case could not be directly tied to Crowe other than through statements from co-defendants and that rental cars tied to Crowe as part of the conspiracy did not constitute enough proof to establish a leadership role, which would enhance Crowe’s punishment.
“I feel like 30 years is way beyond the amount of time that Mr. Crowe should be punished,” Bell said.
Crowe, reading from a statement, challenged the legality of the case against him, and claimed to have entered his guilty plea “under duress,” seeking to withdraw it when he alleged that a promise not to seize assets belonging to his mother had been violated.
“Today I feel as if I have been deprived of my rights,” Crowe said, adding that he planned to appeal Stivers’ ruling denying his motion to withdraw his guilty plea on the ground he had ineffective legal representation.
Crowe mentioned letters he had written to Stivers about his case that had been returned to him, and Stivers mentioned in court that he could not consider legal arguments from defendants who have attorneys representing them.
“At this point, I’m dealing with a guilty plea you made in open court under oath,” Stivers said. “I asked you specifically if you committed the crime and you said yes ... I can’t allow you to take that back.”
Over the course of his case, Crowe was represented by four attorneys, two of whom he fired shortly after entering his guilty plea.
A public defender appointed to represent Crowe was allowed to withdraw after he retained Bell to represent him.
Stivers said evidence in the pre-sentence report that showed evidence of child abuse during Crowe’s upbringing and Crowe’s relatively young age were factors in sentencing Crowe below what prosecutors sought, but the large quantities of meth seized have to be considered.
“Lining up shipments of 40 pounds of meth to be brought into Bowling Green is an offense we cannot tolerate,” Stivers said.
The judge also fined Crowe, saying he believed on the basis of recorded phone calls that Crowe had money “squirreled away” from the criminal enterprise.