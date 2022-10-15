A Bowling Green man who was arrested on federal child pornography charges after he was caught uploading images of child sexual abuse to a website used for making jigsaw puzzles was ordered Thursday to serve 80 months in prison.
James D. Shelton, 66, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on charges of transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Shelton was arrested last year after an FBI investigation into a series of images uploaded onto the website Jigidi, a Denmark-based site that promotes itself as a "free online community for jigsaw puzzle lovers from all over the world" and allows users to upload pictures and create and share puzzles.
According to court records, 10 images containing child sexual abuse that were uploaded to Jigidi between Sept. 12, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2020, were tied by investigators to a computer used by Shelton.
"At the time this happened, I was in a dark place in my life," Shelton said Thursday during brief remarks addressed to the court.
Shelton pleaded guilty to the charges in February, and federal prosecutors had sought a 151-month sentence for Shelton, arguing that it was on the low end of federal sentencing guidelines that take into account a defendant's criminal conduct and prior criminal history.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin said the investigation turned up information that Shelton had downloaded 1,600 images of child sexual exploitation.
"With these types of images and the sheer number of images we're talking about, this is case that merits 151 months," Yurchisin said.
Shelton's attorney, Alan Simpson, argued that a five-year sentence was a more appropriate punishment for his client.
Simpson said Shelton's lack of prior criminal history weighed in his favor, along with the letters of support from relatives who maintained that the charges were out of character for him.
"He did not solicit a child, he did not seek to profit from this," Simpson said. "I asked Mr. Shelton over and over again, 'what were you thinking' and he will tell you he doesn't even understand it."
In a sentencing memorandum filed in August, Simpson argued that isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic affected Shelton's mental health, though U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers said in court Thursday he found that argument unpersuasive.
Stivers said an 80-month sentence was the appropriate penalty for Shelton and a punishment comparable to other defendants charged with offenses of a similar nature.
"I cannot imagine a more abhorrent crime than torturing a child and that's what these images show," Stivers said.
