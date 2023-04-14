A Bowling Green man who police tied to three bank robberies was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 87 months in prison.
Manuel G. Quiros, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after previously pleading guilty to three counts of bank robbery.
Quiros admitted to committing two of the robberies at the same German American Bank Branch on Campbell Lane around five months apart, as well as a third robbery at the then-BB&T bank branch on Nashville Road.
The 87-month sentence was negotiated as part of a plea agreement between Quiros' legal team and federal prosecutors.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers said that each robbery was a "depraved act" that traumatized the bank employees in each case.
"I likely would have gone higher (on Quiros' sentence), but I can't say the negotiated plea of 87 months is insufficient to punish Mr. Quiros," Stivers said in court. "He's 60 years old and, these bank robberies notwithstanding, it seems like an aberration in his life."
Quiros declined to address the court Thursday.
Quiros was accused of using a fake bomb in his first robbery of German American Bank on July 29, 2021.
The Bowling Green Police Department received a report on that date that a man threatened to blow up the building and then stole money from the bank and left behind a suspicious package.
City police, with the assistance of FBI technicians, were able to determine that the package, which the robber claimed was an explosive device, was a decoy.
According to federal court records, Quiros took $50,000 in that robbery.
Quiros was linked by police to the Nov. 4, 2021, robbery of what is now the Truist branch at 2750 Nashville Road.
During that incident, Quiros brandished a gun in his waistband and demanded money, ending up with $8,810, court records show.
Quiros robbed German American Bank a second time on Dec. 1, 2021, in an incident in which he reportedly entered the bank wearing a dark jacket, surgical mask, white gloves and a dark toboggan and implied he was armed as he demanded $80,000.
According to court records, Quiros claimed to have had a gun during that incident and to also have shot a woman in the head accidentally the previous day.
He was arrested the following day by the BGPD after officers spoke with a bank manager who recognized the suspect's voice.
A witness to the robbery reported seeing the man leave the area in a maroon Honda Accord, and further investigation enabled police to find the car and tie it to Quiros.
Police executed a search warrant at Quiros’ residence and found a large sum of cash and a ticket confirmation for a future flight bound for Miami, according to prior court testimony.
In addition to the prison time, Quiros will be required to forfeit $60,669.70 that police seized during the investigation and pay $88,810 in restitution.