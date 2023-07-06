Larry and Debbie Howell were described by relatives as a couple who acted selflessly in the care of their extended family.
The pair were nearing retirement – having both previously worked at Holley Carburetor, Larry, 65, was working at the Western Kentucky University Glasgow Campus and the couple were members of Beech Grove General Baptist Church, where Larry had been a trustee and former Sunday school superintendent and Debbie, 63, was a Sunday school teacher.
Their lives came to a shocking end, found dead in their Alvaton home on Nov. 3, 2020, after having been stabbed with a knife.
For their surviving relatives, the shock was compounded when the Howells' grandson, Joshua Wright, was arrested several hours later, found by Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies on the front porch of a residence on Woodburn Allen Springs Road wearing a blood-stained T-shirt and socks and near Larry Howell's missing pickup truck.
On Wednesday, the 22-year-old Wright was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court to a term of life in prison with no chance at parole for at least 25 years, having earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count each of first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence. He was also given a five-year sentence in an unrelated case involving charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
The sentences were the result of a plea agreement.
As he stood beside his attorney, James Rhorer of the Department of Public Advocacy, Wright did not speak, occasionally lowering his head as relatives read from victim impact statements describing how the death of the Howells has affected them.
Rhorer stated during the hearing in May in which Wright pleaded guilty that his client may have been experiencing psychosis brought on by methamphetamine use and that he has a vague memory of the night of the double homicide.
That remains the only publicly available insight into Wright's state of mind at the time.
To a person, the surviving relatives struggled with questions of how and why the lives of two loved ones could end so violently at the hands of another family member.
Wright's mother, Tracie Franklin, said in court that she lost her son in addition to her parents that night, and that she frequently asks herself what she missed that may have prevented a tragedy from happening.
"I'm on edge more days than not," Franklin said. "My goals are now getting through each day without breaking down."
Franklin said her parents dedicated themselves to creating a happy home for their extended family.
"They were two people who helped me raise you ... you turned a happy place into a nightmare," Franklin said. "Mom and dad were very forgiving people. They didn't want us to hold hate in our hearts ... I can only hope you can talk to God and save yourself because the devil won the battle that day."
Wright's sister, Abigail Wright, said in court that she remains haunted by the memory of discovering her grandfather's body, describing how she no longer feels safe to be alone after dark because of her experience.
"I want nothing more in this world than to go home," Wright said. "You took away the place I felt safest and now nowhere feels like home. I want to know what could possibly cause you to murder the two people who showed us the greatest love ... I love you as my brother, but I'll never have the same type of love I once did."
Abigail Wright said she chose grace over hate to help her process her grief and she felt her grandparents would have set that example for the rest of the family.
"They would want you to find your way out of the darkness and I hold on to that," Abigail Wright said.
Dianne Howell, Larry Howell's sister, said in court that Wright robbed his grandparents of their golden years and robbed his own generation of "the mamaw and pa that loved their grandchildren to no end."
"I have faith that the remaining family members will do everything in their power to make sure that you never get parole," Dianne Howell said. "May God have mercy on your soul because I know, for most of us, we will not."