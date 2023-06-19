Darrell Gwynn returned to the tower at Beech Bend Park’s Dragstrip Raceway on Saturday, the very spot where he celebrated his first national victory 42 years ago – only this time, he was there to cheer on another man’s triumph.
Bowling Green’s Kent Madison, paralyzed from a spinal cord injury, was in need of a new wheelchair. He got one thanks to a partnership between Gwynn, a National Hot Rod Association Hall-of-Famer, and Michael Bartone of Bartone & Lebor Racing, who agreed to support the donation of the $40,000 ride.
Madison said the new chair is a game-changer for him.
“It’s been life changing and I really don’t think they understand the meaning of that,” he said. “It has opened up so many new opportunities for me.”
The wheelchair, a Permobil F5VS, was custom-fit just for Madison and allows him to stand up.
“I haven’t done that in awhile and it just feels great,” he said.
He now has greater mobility to get to and from his job at the Boys and Girls Club of BG. Madison said his previous chair didn’t have the battery life to take him both ways of the trip, forcing him to sit in place and charge up once he arrived.
He said he’ll now be able to make 10 trips without having to charge the new chair.
“People underestimate how much equipment, especially if you have the right equipment, is beneficial to someone with paralysis,” Madison said.
Madison said the new chair has a top speed of around 7 mph and called it a “La-Z-Boy on wheels.”
Saturday’s celebration came together after the Darrell Gwynn Quality of Life Chapter of The Buoniconti Fund reached out to Janet Henderson of the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, asking if she knew of a local resident who could benefit from a new chair.
Henderson turned to Cameron Levis, special populations coordinator for Bowling Green Parks & Recreation, to find the perfect recipient.
Levis said he first met Madison around 2017 when he came to one of parks & rec’s adaptive sports clinics.
“We always need new people willing to try new things, and he was always willing to try what we were doing,” Levis said.
When Henderson reached out looking for names, Levis said Madison came to mind because of how willing he was to help others with disabilities.
“From there the wheels started rolling,” Henderson said.
Madison thought the opportunity sounded too good to be true when he got the call.
“I didn’t think it was real. I thought it was another spam call or something like that,” he said. “It turned out being very real. I’m still taking it all in and it’s been surreal.”
Madison was paralyzed in a car crash 16 years ago, 20 days shy of his graduation from Butler County High School. He had just tried out for and made Western Kentucky University’s cheerleading team.
“I had everything set up. I had everything rolling,” Madison said. “And then life hits you with a curveball. You’ve just got to keep moving I guess.”
Madison said he’s about two semesters shy of completing his bachelor’s in psychology through Capella University. He plans on pursuing a master’s and becoming a counselor for either families or teens struggling with bullying.
Originally from Morgantown, Madison said he was more familiar with dirt track racing. He had only seen drag racing on TV and the weekend marked his first experience on the strip.
“It’s pretty awesome, actually,” he said. “I’m still hearing it.”
Gwynn lost his lower left arm and was paralyzed from the chest down after an exhibition crash in 1990.
He had already been supporting the The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis before the wreck, and later created the Darrell Gwynn Foundation to help prevent spinal cord injuries and provide wheelchairs. In 2015, he established the Darrell Gwynn Quality of Life Chapter of the Buoniconti Fund.
“We’re standing in victory lane where I stood 42 years ago and it really means a lot for me to be here. This place has a lot of great memories for me,” Gwynn said. “My racing days are over, I’ve been beaten by the best but I don’t want to get embarrassed by Kent here. He’s got a brand new chair.”
Gwynn said his efforts have provided over 350 wheelchairs, an estimated total cost of $10 million.
“It just felt good to do it, you know? I can’t win any more races, so it’s fun to be back here,” he said. “Feels like (Madison) won the race today.”