City police responded Wednesday night to a report that a masked gunman shot a man.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department incident report, officers showed up around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 600 block of Jennings Drive, where they encountered Troy McFarland, 33, of Bowling Green, who reported that a person wearing a mask and dark clothing shot at him as he exited his vehicle and was walking toward McFarland's Wiltshire Street residence.
McFarland said he ran around the right side of the residence when the shots began and continued running through his backyard until he ended up at the Jennings Drive home of someone who called police.
McFarland was wounded in the incident, sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening, according to BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward.
Police secured the area around McFarland's residence and recovered multiple bullet casings in front of the residence and to the right of the residence along the sidewalk, according to the report.
Multiple bullet holes were also found on the exterior of McFarland's residence.
McFarland reported that he believed his sister was in the residence, and police attempted to make contact with her, ultimately forcing entry into the residence and finding three people inside who reported they were asleep when the suspect fired at the home, according to the report.
A plastic bag and three cellphones were found in the backyard.
"Based on McFarland's initial statement it appears the phones fell out of his pocket after he fell to the ground attempting to flee the area," the report said.
Police obtained a search warrant for McFarland's residence.
