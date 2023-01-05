A judge has ruled that a Bowling Green man accused in the death of his father is incompetent to stand trial.
Robert Page, 50, was determined Tuesday to be unable to assist in his own defense in a case in which he is charged with murder.
Page was accused of fatally stabbing Ronald Page, 70, at the Park Street apartment where the two lived.
Ronald Page’s body was found Dec. 8, 2021, in a room in the apartment, and an autopsy noted he sustained multiple stab wounds in the head, neck and torso.
A competency hearing was held Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court in which Dr. Daniel Hackman, a forensic psychiatrist with the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Facility, testified about evaluating Robert Page in November.
Relying on his observations from the evaluation and from available medical records and other sources, Hackman concluded that Page was not fully capable of appreciating the potential consequences of his alleged offense and was unable to assist in his own defense.
Answering questions from Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Bumgarner, Hackman said that Page described the charge against him initially as “suicidal murder” and did not give a rational account of the events surrounding his father’s death.
Robert Page had also previously received a schizophrenia diagnosis and had been switched to a different anti-psychotic medication while in custody to treat his illness, Hackman said.
“It’s possible, but I don’t think there’s a substantial probability that (Page) will be restored to competency,” Hackman said.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise found that Robert Page was incompetent to stand trial.
Court records indicate that Bumgarner has filed a petition for criminal involuntary commitment against Page.
Under state law, after a court finds a defendant incompetent to stand trial and determines there is no substantial probability of attaining competency in the future, the Commonwealth’s Attorney must petition the court to begin involuntary commitment proceedings, which can result in the defendant being committed to a forensic psychiatric facility.
Ronald Page’s death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
His body was discovered by city police officers following up on a missing-person report, and detectives determined that the last known contact anyone had with Ronald Page occurred on Nov. 8 or 9, 2021.
BGPD made contact with Robert Page a month later at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville.
According to prior court testimony, Page confessed to stabbing his father before placing a pillow under his head and covering the body with a sheet.