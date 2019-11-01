A Bowling Green man who claims he was rushed into pleading guilty in a homicide testified Friday that he has no memory of his actions that caused his uncle's death.
Gregory Lee Shields Sr., 59, appeared Friday in Warren Circuit Court for a hearing on his motion to withdraw his guilty plea to the count of first-degree manslaughter.
Shields had pleaded guilty in May to causing the death of Samuel Murrell, 87, on Feb. 1, 2017, at their house on South Lee Drive.
He was arrested on a charge of murder, which was reduced to first-degree manslaughter through a plea agreement.
A state medical examiner's report determined that Murrell died from a combination of blunt force trauma, strangulation and sharp force trauma.
The plea agreement recommended that Shields also plead guilty to being a first-degree persistent felony offender and serve a 25-year sentence in the manslaughter case after completing an eight-year sentence on an unrelated assault conviction.
Days after entering his guilty plea, Shields filed a handwritten motion to withdraw his plea, claiming he was "rushed into" accepting a plea agreement by his then-attorney, Alyson McDavitt, of the Department of Public Advocacy.
Questioned Friday by his current appointed lawyer, Greg Berry of the Department of Public Advocacy, Shields claimed to have had second thoughts about pleading guilty soon after leaving the courtroom, testifying that he had no recollection of what happened the night Murrell died.
"I remember the beginning when I got home and when I held him in my arms at the end, the rest is a blank," Shields said. "I'm very sorry for what happened, but I don't remember. ... I can't plead guilty to something I don't remember happening."
During cross-examination, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron struggled to get an answer from Shields regarding how he was pressured into accepting the prosecution's plea offer.
Shields testified that he had gone over the evidence in the case with his attorney and was advised that he was unlikely to get a better outcome than the prosecution's offer if the case had gone to trial.
When Cohron asked why Shields did not back away from the plea deal at the time and gave up his rights to appeal by pleading guilty, Shields said, "That's something I can't answer right now."
Cohron asked Shields if he knew what he was doing the day he pleaded guilty.
"I believe I answered that question," Shields replied.
McDavitt testified that she advised Shields that it would be best to take the prosecution's offer, but maintained that the final decision to accept the offer rested with Shields.
A psychiatric evaluation was conducted by an expert on behalf of the defense, but McDavitt testified that the results were unlikely to help Shields at trial.
McDavitt said the best-case scenario at a trial would likely have resulted in a first-degree manslaughter conviction, with a jury recommending a life sentence after learning of Shields' prior assault convictions.
Shields was consistent about being unable to remember the events surrounding the homicide.
"He told us the very first time I met with him that he didn't remember anything that happened," McDavitt said. "He might have said later that he remembered bits and pieces of it, but he never said, 'Here's exactly what happened.' "
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise will rule on Shields' motion at a later date.
