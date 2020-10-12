A man who admitted his involvement in a crash that injured a pedestrian was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.
Landon May, 21, of Bowling Green, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court for second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to redner aid or assistance.
He was charged in an Oct. 27 incident in which Traa Armbrust was struck by a vehicle while walking along the 2100 block of Nashville Road. Armbrust was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for injuries that included a compound fracture to his left leg and a broken shoulder, according to court records.
May pleaded guilty last month to the charges, accepting a plea offer that reduced a first-degree assault count to one of second-degree assault.
“I accept full responsibility for what I did,” May said at the sentencing hearing held over Skype. “This was no one’s fault but my own.”
May also apologized to Armbrust and his family and said he requested his attorney, Alan Simpson, not to seek probation for him.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson ordered May, who is out on bond, to report to prison Friday.
“I’d like to move forward, and I hope that I’ll learn from my mistakes and do better,” May said.
The Bowling Green Police Department found Armbrust lying beside the road in a severe amount of pain after his girlfriend, who had been walking with him, called 911, court records said.
Armbrust reported being hit by a vehicle but was unable to give a description.
Several hours after speaking with Armbrust, BGPD was contacted by Kentucky State Police, which had obtained additional information about the incident.
“According to KSP, (May) was contacting people advising he struck someone earlier in the evening with his vehicle,” May’s arrest citation said.
City police detected an odor of alcoholic beverages on May’s breath, and he declined to give a statement to police before being placed in custody, according to court records.
Officers found a vehicle behind the residence that was missing a mirror. A mirror found at the scene of the incident matched May’s vehicle.
May was then taken to The Medical Center for a blood draw. “While en route, May freely stated, ‘Where were the girl and guy walking? Did I just clip him?’ ” his arrest citation said.
