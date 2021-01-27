A Bowling Green man who admitted guilt in a robbery was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.
David Lee Rouse, 34, was sentenced by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise on a count of first-degree robbery.
Rouse pleaded guilty to the charge in December, accepting a plea agreement that dismissed additional counts of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree fleeing or evading police in an unrelated case.
Rouse was arrested May 8 after the Bowling Green Police Department responded to Abel Court Apartments, 1020 Old Barren River Road, to assist someone with a medical emergency.
Police encountered the robbery victim, who had a gash on the back of his head and a large amount of blood covering his head, face and clothing, according to an arrest citation.
The victim said he was in a nearby apartment visiting Heather Stine, 34, when Stine asked the victim if he wanted something to drink and then went to the kitchen.
“(The victim) said he was sitting on the couch when (Stine) left the living room,” the arrest citation said. “(The victim) advised out of nowhere he was hit by something really hard that may have been in a sock.”
Rouse was named by the victim as the assailant, and the victim reported that Rouse told him to “give him all his stuff,” according to court records.
Two phones, three necklaces, a backpack, a pair of shoes and other clothing were taken during the incident, and the victim was then pushed out of the apartment, according to Rouse’s arrest citation.
A neighbor told police he heard a loud disturbance coming from Stine’s apartment that sounded like someone getting beat up, and then he saw the victim get pushed out of the apartment, court records said.
Police contacted Stine, and she initially denied that the victim had been there and that she had recently returned to her apartment after walking to a convenience store, according to an arrest citation.
Police received consent to search the apartment and found blood stains on a couch and a bloody rag. Rouse was found lying in bed under some covers.
Rouse denied knowledge of any altercation, his arrest citation said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found items belonging to the victim, at which point Stine admitted Rouse had given the items to her to hide, court records show.
Stine pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence in the case and awaits sentencing Feb. 23.
