A Bowling Green man who admitted his role in a home invasion robbery that led to a 19-year-old’s death was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison.
Nathanael Mieses-Nevarez, 21, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Mieses-Nevarez pleaded guilty in November to the charges, which came about in connection with a Dec. 27, 2019, incident at the Torridge Avenue apartment of Holden Heath.
Heath, 19, was shot and killed during the incident, which police said was a robbery by Mieses-Nevarez.
In court Tuesday, Mieses-Nevarez stood with his attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, as he was sentenced.
Mieses-Nevarez didn’t speak during his sentencing except to confirm for Warren Circuit Judge John Grise his identity and the accuracy of the pre-sentence investigation prepared ahead of the court appearance.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the shooting.
According to previous court testimony, Mieses-Nevarez received information on social media about there possibly being money or marijuana at Heath’s apartment.
Police said Mieses-Nevarez went to the apartment carrying a firearm and planning to commit a robbery.
In November, when Mieses-Nevarez pleaded guilty, Rhorer said after knocking on the door, Mieses-Nevarez forced his way inside, and a standoff ensued between him and Heath.
A physical confrontation followed, and Heath was shot in the chest.
Before he was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Heath identified the person who shot him as “Nate,” BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified at a preliminary hearing soon after Mieses-Nevarez was arrested.
Further investigation enabled police to determine that Heath and Mieses-Nevarez were familiar with each other.
Police located Mieses-Nevarez at a Jackson Street apartment belonging to his grandmother Dec. 27, 2019, and arrested him.
Heath’s girlfriend and child were present in the apartment when the shooting occurred, leading to the wanton endangerment charges, though the child was reportedly sleeping in another room, Rhorer said.
Mieses-Nevarez was also accused of disposing of the weapon used in the shooting, resulting in the tampering charge.
