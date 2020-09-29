A Bowling Green man who pleaded guilty in the 2017 death of his housemate was formally sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise sentenced Justin Denihan, 26, on counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of Kelly Hackett, 47, whose body was found in a storage tote at her home on Pleasant Place Way.
Hackett was determined to have been strangled Aug. 19, 2017.
Denihan pleaded guilty earlier this year to all counts against him, and a two-day sentencing trial held this month resulted in a jury recommending the maximum penalties for him.
Denihan would be required to serve at least 20 years before he can be considered for parole.
