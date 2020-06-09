A Bowling Green teenager with gunshsot wounds died Monday night after being taken to a hospital following a car crash.
Timothy Adrien Taylor, 19, was pronounced dead at The Medical Center, according to Officer Ronnie Ward, spokesman for the Bowling Green Police Department.
City police were called around 8:56 p.m. Monday night to The Crown Apartments, 720 Patton Way, regarding a shots-fired complaint outside the 500 building of the apartment complex.
Ward said Taylor, who was identified as the gunshot victim, was en route to the hospital in a private car when it was struck by another vehicle at Seventh Avenue and Chestnut Street.
The intersection was closed to traffic after 9 p.m. Monday as several city police officers and first responders tended to people in each vehicle.
Ward said there were other occupants in the vehicle carrying Taylor.
A separate group of city police officers were at the apartment complex attempting to make contact with potential witnesses Monday night.
“Crime scene processors are identifying potential evidence and detective are talking to people at the complex who may have seen anything,” Ward said Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.