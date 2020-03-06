A Bowling Green man was shot in the leg Thursday night as he and another person walked out of a liquor store.
Eugene Greer, 32, was treated at The Medical Center for the gunshot wound that he suffered outside University Liquors, 1401 Adams St.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department report, Greer and two friends came to the liquor store to buy alcohol.
Greer told police that as he walked out of the store by the drive-thru window he began to hear gunshots and felt a shot strike him in the leg.
"Greer stated he immediately took off running back into the store to have the manager call the police," BGPD Officer Josh Yoebstl wrote in the incident report. "Greer advised he did not see anyone and does not know who could have shot him."
Police applied a tourniquet to Greer's leg to stop the bleeding before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
City police were able to review video footage that showed Greer and his friends walk into the store at 9:17 p.m. and exit the store four minutes later.
One of the friends was still inside the store when the shooting occurred.
As Greer and one of his friends walked left out of the store toward 14th Avenue, a man hidden behind an ice machine in a black sweatshirt and aviator snow hat stood up and began shooting at Greer and his friend before running toward 15th Avenue, according to the police report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.