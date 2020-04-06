A man was shot in the leg Sunday night during a dispute outside a North Sunrise Drive, according to city police.
James Smith, 29, was treated at an area hospital for a gunshot wound to his left inner thigh.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department incident report, the disturbance involved two men and occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North Sunrise Drive.
Officers encountered Smith sitting on the steps of his residence with a gunshot wound to his leg. The window on the front door of the residence had been shattered.
Smith told police that he and another man had gotten into an argument at his residence about his girlfriend's mother.
Smith reported that the assailant had been "bad-mouthing" his girlfriend's mother and the argument began when he told the man to stop.
The argument continued outside the residence and became physical, at which point Smith pushed the man, who then shot Smith, according to the BGPD report.
Police were unable to obtain more information from Smith, due to his highly intoxicated state and distress from his gunshot wound, the report said.
A witness who contacted police claimed to have seen the whole encounter, telling officers that he saw a light-skinned black male and a man, later identified as Smith, fighting in the front yard.
"The light-skinned black male then unholstered a firearm and fired a round off," BGPD Officer Drake Bishop said in the report.
The witness said both men involved in the fight then went inside, after which he heard more gunshots and witnessed the alleged assailant run out of the house and leave the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR, according to the report.
