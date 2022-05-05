A Bowling Green man has been accused of sexually abusing five children over the course of the previous eight years.
Kevin Chapman, 63, is in the Warren County Regional Jail on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age) and one count each of first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age) and first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age).
Chapman was arrested April 21 by the Bowling Green Police Department following an investigation that was opened earlier in the month.
An incident report completed by BGPD Officer Andre Creek said the parent of four juvenile children and a foster child had been made aware that the children had been potentially subjected to sexual contact by Chapman, the complainant’s godfather, at “various times” over the previous eight years.
The complainant was also made aware that one of his children had recorded a video of herself acting out sexually, the report said.
The juvenile was confronted about this, at which time she indicated Chapman had inappropriately touched her, according to the report.
The complainant approached two of his other children to question them about whether they had been subjected to inappropriate contact, and they “both looked at each other and appeared to be scared,” the police report said.
Police learned the complainant has a child who is autistic and nonverbal along with a foster child, and the complainant suspected that any instances of abuse happened at any of the three addresses where Chapman lived dating back to 2014.
The arrest citation said forensic interviews were conducted with the five juveniles April 21.
“Multiple juveniles disclosed sexual abuse and named Kevin Chapman as the perpetrator,” Chapman’s arrest citation said.
After the forensic interviews, police located Chapman and took him to BGPD headquarters for an interview.
“During the course of his interview, Chapman made admissions which corroborated details in the case,” the arrest citation said, further noting that additional charges are expected.
Chapman remains jailed under a $10,000 cash bond.
His case is pending before a grand jury after he waived his preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
